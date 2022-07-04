Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) PT Lowered to €10.70

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.90 ($11.60) to €10.70 ($11.38) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OUKPY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($10.11) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.28) to €10.80 ($11.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.06) to €9.80 ($10.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.56.

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.0379 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

