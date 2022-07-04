Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €85.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Citigroup raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($112.77) to €78.00 ($82.98) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($87.23) to €75.00 ($79.79) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

