JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target to 1,450.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,618.00 to 1,450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DSV A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of DSV A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,248.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

