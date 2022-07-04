Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given New €56.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.20 ($67.23) to €56.70 ($60.32) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €52.70 ($56.06) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €71.00 ($75.53) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($75.53) to €50.50 ($53.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($69.15) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.74.

DPSGY stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

