Societe Generale Trims OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Target Price to €23.00

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Societe Generale from €30.00 ($31.91) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVHFF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OVH Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of OVH Groupe from €27.00 ($28.72) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of OVH Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OVH Groupe from €25.00 ($26.60) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTC:OVHFF opened at $22.30 on Friday. OVH Groupe has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

