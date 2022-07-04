Head-To-Head Analysis: American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

American National Group pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Jackson Financial pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares American National Group and Jackson Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Group $4.07 billion 1.26 $699.30 million N/A N/A Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.26 $3.18 billion $25.16 1.07

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American National Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American National Group and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Jackson Financial has a consensus target price of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.56%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than American National Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of American National Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of American National Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American National Group and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Group N/A N/A N/A Jackson Financial 29.79% 20.22% 0.60%

Summary

Jackson Financial beats American National Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Group (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other. The Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. The Annuity segment provides deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuity products. The Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance products. The Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business, as well as business owners' property and liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other commercial insurance; and specialty markets products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance, and guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance. The Corporate and Other segment engages in the investment activities. The company distributes its products through career, multiple-line, and independent agents, as well as direct marketing channels; brokers and financial institutions; managing general underwriters; and multiple-line and managing general agents. American National Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

