Head to Head Analysis: T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for T Stamp and Splunk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 0 0 N/A Splunk 0 7 14 0 2.67

Splunk has a consensus target price of $144.95, indicating a potential upside of 57.63%. Given Splunk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Splunk is more favorable than T Stamp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of T Stamp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Splunk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares T Stamp and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp N/A N/A N/A Splunk -41.20% -396.11% -15.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T Stamp and Splunk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $3.68 million 10.95 N/A N/A N/A Splunk $2.67 billion 5.53 -$1.34 billion ($7.26) -12.67

T Stamp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Splunk.

Summary

T Stamp beats Splunk on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T Stamp (Get Rating)

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, document validation, identity verification, duplicate detection, and biometric capture. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; biometrically secured email; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities. It also provides Splunk Solutions, such as Splunk Security solutions that enable cybersecurity teams streamline the security operations workflow, accelerate threat detection and response, enhance threat visibility, and scale resources to increase analyst productivity through machine learning and automation; Splunk IT Solutions that provide IT Operations teams visibility and control across cloud and on-premises environments; and Splunk Observability Solutions for building and maintaining infrastructure and applications. In addition, the company offers Ecosystem Solutions, which includes pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible UI components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods, as well as Splunk On-Call, Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring, and Splunk SOAR solutions, which provides APIs, SDKs, and other interfaces that enable its ecosystem, including third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content that configures and extends Splunk solutions to accommodate specific use cases. Further, the company provides adoption and implementation services, education services, and maintenance and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

