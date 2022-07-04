Analyzing Clear Secure (YOU) and Its Peers

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) is one of 413 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Clear Secure to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clear Secure and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $253.95 million -$36.08 million -33.61 Clear Secure Competitors $1.72 billion $247.96 million -40,918.90

Clear Secure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clear Secure. Clear Secure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure -15.79% -8.30% -5.34% Clear Secure Competitors -30.95% -63.03% -7.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Clear Secure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clear Secure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33 Clear Secure Competitors 1596 10957 23701 518 2.63

Clear Secure presently has a consensus price target of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 65.04%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 60.16%. Given Clear Secure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Clear Secure beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc. provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device. In addition, the company provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

