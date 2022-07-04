Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Head-To-Head Survey

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -2.53 IM Cannabis $43.32 million 1.06 -$14.17 million ($0.61) -1.08

IM Cannabis has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -62.00% -57.05% IM Cannabis -44.71% -16.28% -11.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus target price of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,357.98%. IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 1,179.71%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than IM Cannabis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About IM Cannabis (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

