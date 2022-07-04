Head to Head Review: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 30.69% 13.35% 1.24% Popular 31.84% 15.80% 1.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Popular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $245.39 million 3.48 $76.87 million $4.16 11.83 Popular $2.76 billion 2.17 $934.89 million $11.02 7.12

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Popular has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Popular 0 0 4 0 3.00

Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. Popular has a consensus price target of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.77%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Summary

Popular beats Washington Trust Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2021, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island, 13 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island, and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 169 branches; and 616 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 91 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

