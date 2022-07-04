J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $10.17 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 5.41%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

