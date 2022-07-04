Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.75.

NYSE:PSX opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

