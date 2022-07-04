Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

NYSE AZRE opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.91. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 30.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

