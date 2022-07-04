SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

