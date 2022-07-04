StockNews.com Upgrades Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to “Hold”

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.54.

SBNY stock opened at $184.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.28. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

