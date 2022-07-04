StockNews.com Upgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to “Sell”

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.85. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,276,000 after buying an additional 859,693 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 838,228 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,551,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

