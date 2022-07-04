Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 36.68%.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

