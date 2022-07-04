Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

ATHX stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -1.29. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

