Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HIL stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIL. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Hill International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hill International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

