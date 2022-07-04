Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
HIL stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.74.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.
Hill International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hill International (HIL)
