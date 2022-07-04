Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $7.41 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,208.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at $8,028,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 86.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 542,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.