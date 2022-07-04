United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

