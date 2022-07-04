Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $28.97 on Friday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Everbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

