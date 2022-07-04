Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

KIM stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.