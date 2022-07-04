Boston Properties, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $90.60 on Monday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $87.61 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 255,311 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,762,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.