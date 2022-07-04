Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($5.21) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.98. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 44.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 108,853 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.