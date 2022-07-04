FY2022 EPS Estimates for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Boosted by Analyst

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CapStar Financial in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $19.69 on Monday. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 30.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 36.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

About CapStar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

