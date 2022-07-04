DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.95. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $79.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,537,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,992,000 after buying an additional 460,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,578,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,689,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $119,417.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

