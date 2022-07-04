ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,600 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 641,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 404.4 days.
Shares of ORXCF stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.
ORIX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (ORXCF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.