ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,600 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 641,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 404.4 days.

Shares of ORXCF stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.