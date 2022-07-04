ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 50.9% in June

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CEM stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.