Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Up 50.1% in June

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the May 31st total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Piaggio & C. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PIAGF stock opened at 2.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.53. Piaggio & C. has a one year low of 2.40 and a one year high of 4.10.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

