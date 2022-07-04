Short Interest in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Increases By 50.7%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,520,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Currently, 42.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $10.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.96.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

