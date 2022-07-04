Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $85.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

