The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $432.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after buying an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,874,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $318.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.38 and its 200-day moving average is $380.39. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $297.34 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

