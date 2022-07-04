Analysts Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Target Price at $72.25

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.62 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

