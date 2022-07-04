UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

