Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,186.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,977 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

