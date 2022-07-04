NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $218.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.74.
NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $108,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $355,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.99%.
About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
