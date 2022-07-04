NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $218.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.74.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $108,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $355,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.