Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives $3,293.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,293.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo to a “hold” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo to a “sell” rating and set a $3,230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

