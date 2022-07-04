StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on STEP. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEP opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.53.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

