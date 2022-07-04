Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Price Target at C$99.08

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$99.08.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

NTR opened at C$102.51 on Friday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$72.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.75.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 17.9599989 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

