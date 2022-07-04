Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Target Price at C$23.15

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.15.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Rosalie C. Moore bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,101.38.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$9.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$853.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.85. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$263.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

