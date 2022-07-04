Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

GOSS opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $11,059,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,832,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after buying an additional 815,847 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 564,236 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 838.9% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 374,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 334,813 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,770,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 254,916 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

