Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Target Price at $41.50

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. CAE has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.