Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$79.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$79.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$37.82 and a 1-year high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 121,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.23, for a total value of C$10,262,274.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,381,798 shares in the company, valued at C$1,801,052,990.93. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total value of C$4,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,124 shares in the company, valued at C$138,309,099.76. Insiders sold a total of 253,582 shares of company stock valued at $20,799,377 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

