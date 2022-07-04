Societe Generale Cuts Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 130

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 151 to CHF 139 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

