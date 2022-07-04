Societe Generale Trims Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price to GBX 2,142

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 2,300 ($28.22) to GBX 2,142 ($26.28) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BURBY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.24) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,850 ($22.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,845 ($22.64) to GBX 1,848 ($22.67) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.05) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.97) to GBX 1,950 ($23.92) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,727.39.

Burberry Group stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

