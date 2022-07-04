RH to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $7.31 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for RH in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $7.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.39. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $26.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

RH stock opened at $220.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.42. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH by 1,843.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $5,627,086.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,163,004.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.