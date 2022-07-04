Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ventas, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ventas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after buying an additional 780,870 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

