Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,255,000 after buying an additional 303,721 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 123,389 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

