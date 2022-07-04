Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Avalara, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at JMP Securities reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avalara in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities analyst P. Walravens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Avalara’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. JMP Securities also issued estimates for Avalara’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVLR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. Avalara has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,543. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

